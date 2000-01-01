approx_count_distinct()
Aggregate data into a hyperloglog for approximate counting without specifying the number of buckets
This is an alternate first step for approximating the number of distinct
values. It provides some added convenience by using some sensible default
parameters to create a
hyperloglog.
Use
approx_count_distinct to create an intermediate aggregate from your raw data.
This intermediate form can then be used by one or more accessors in this
group to compute final results.
Optionally, multiple such intermediate aggregate objects can be combined
using
rollup() before an accessor is applied.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Given a table called
samples, with a column called
weights, return
a
hyperloglog over the
weights column:
Using the same data, build a view from the aggregate that you can pass
to other
hyperloglog functions.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
value
|AnyElement
|-
|✔
|The column containing the elements to count. The type must have an extended, 64-bit, hash function.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|hyperloglog
|Hyperloglog
|A
hyperloglog object which can be passed to other hyperloglog APIs for rollups and final calculation