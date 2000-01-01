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distinct_count()

Estimate the number of distinct values from a hyperloglog

Since 1.3.0

Estimate the number of distinct values from a hyperloglog

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Estimate the number of distinct values from a hyperloglog named hyperloglog. The expected output is 98,814.

SELECT distinct_count(hyperloglog(8192, data))
  FROM generate_series(1, 100000) data

Output:

distinct_count
----------------
        98814

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

distinct_count(
    hyperloglog Hyperloglog
) RETURNS BIGINT
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
hyperloglogHyperloglog-The hyperloglog to extract the count from.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
distinct_countBIGINTThe number of distinct elements counted by the hyperloglog.