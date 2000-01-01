distinct_count()
Estimate the number of distinct values from a hyperloglog
Since 1.3.0
Estimate the number of distinct values from a hyperloglog named
Estimate the number of distinct values from a hyperloglog
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Estimate the number of distinct values from a hyperloglog named
hyperloglog. The expected output is 98,814.
Output:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
hyperloglog
|Hyperloglog
|-
|✔
|The hyperloglog to extract the count from.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|distinct_count
|BIGINT
|The number of distinct elements counted by the hyperloglog.