Estimate the number of distinct values from a hyperloglog

Estimate the number of distinct values from a hyperloglog named hyperloglog . The expected output is 98,814.

SELECT distinct_count(hyperloglog( 8192 , data )) FROM generate_series ( 1 , 100000 ) data

Output:

distinct_count ---------------- 98814

The syntax is:

distinct_count( hyperloglog Hyperloglog ) RETURNS BIGINT

Name Type Default Required Description hyperloglog Hyperloglog - ✔ The hyperloglog to extract the count from.