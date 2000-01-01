rollup()
Roll up multiple hyperloglogs
Since 1.3.0
Combine multiple intermediate hyperloglog aggregates, produced by
hyperloglog, into a single intermediate hyperloglog aggregate. For example,
you can use
Combine multiple intermediate hyperloglog aggregates, produced by
hyperloglog, into a single intermediate hyperloglog aggregate. For example,
you can use
rollup to combine hyperloglog from 15-minute buckets into
daily buckets.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
hyperloglog
|Hyperloglog
|-
|✔
|The hyperloglog aggregates to roll up.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|rollup
|Hyperloglog
|A new hyperloglog aggregate created by combining the input hyperloglog aggregates.