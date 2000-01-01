Combine multiple intermediate hyperloglog aggregates, produced by hyperloglog, into a single intermediate hyperloglog aggregate. For example, you can use rollup to combine hyperloglog from 15-minute buckets into daily buckets.

The syntax is:

rollup ( hyperloglog Hyperloglog ) RETURNS Hyperloglog

Name Type Default Required Description hyperloglog Hyperloglog - ✔ The hyperloglog aggregates to roll up.