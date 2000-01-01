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rollup()

Roll up multiple hyperloglogs

Since 1.3.0

Combine multiple intermediate hyperloglog aggregates, produced by hyperloglog, into a single intermediate hyperloglog aggregate. For example, you can use rollup to combine hyperloglog from 15-minute buckets into daily buckets.

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

rollup(
  hyperloglog Hyperloglog
) RETURNS Hyperloglog
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
hyperloglogHyperloglog-The hyperloglog aggregates to roll up.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
rollupHyperloglogA new hyperloglog aggregate created by combining the input hyperloglog aggregates.