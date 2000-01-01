stderror()
Estimate the relative standard error of a hyperloglog
Since 1.3.0
Estimate the relative standard error of a
Estimate the relative standard error of a hyperloglog named
Estimate the relative standard error of a
Hyperloglog. For approximate
relative errors by number of buckets, see the
relative errors section.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Estimate the relative standard error of a hyperloglog named
hyperloglog. The expected output is 0.011490485194281396.
Output:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
hyperloglog
|Hyperloglog
|-
|✔
|The hyperloglog to estimate the error of.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|stderror
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|The approximate relative standard error of the hyperloglog.