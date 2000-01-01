Estimate the relative standard error of a Hyperloglog . For approximate relative errors by number of buckets, see the relative errors section.

Estimate the relative standard error of a hyperloglog named hyperloglog . The expected output is 0.011490485194281396.

SELECT stderror(hyperloglog( 8192 , data )) FROM generate_series ( 1 , 100000 ) data

Output:

stderror ---------------------- 0 . 011490485194281396

The syntax is:

stderror( hyperloglog Hyperloglog ) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Name Type Default Required Description hyperloglog Hyperloglog - ✔ The hyperloglog to estimate the error of.