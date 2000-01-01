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stderror()

Estimate the relative standard error of a hyperloglog

Since 1.3.0

Estimate the relative standard error of a Hyperloglog. For approximate relative errors by number of buckets, see the relative errors section.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Estimate the relative standard error of a hyperloglog named hyperloglog. The expected output is 0.011490485194281396.

SELECT stderror(hyperloglog(8192, data))
  FROM generate_series(1, 100000) data

Output:

stderror
----------------------
0.011490485194281396

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

stderror(
    hyperloglog Hyperloglog
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
hyperloglogHyperloglog-The hyperloglog to estimate the error of.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
stderrorDOUBLE PRECISIONThe approximate relative standard error of the hyperloglog.