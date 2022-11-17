Financial analysis overview
Perform analysis of financial asset data
Perform analysis of financial asset data. These specialized hyperfunctions make it easier to write financial analysis queries that involve candlestick data.
They help you answer questions such as:
- What are the opening and closing prices of these stocks?
- When did the highest price occur for this stock?
This function group uses the two-step aggregation
pattern. In addition to the usual aggregate function,
candlestick_agg, it also includes the pseudo-aggregate
function
candlestick.
candlestick_agg produces a candlestick aggregate from
raw tick data, which can then be used with the accessor and rollup functions in
this group.
candlestick takes pre-aggregated data and transforms it into the
same format that
candlestick_agg produces. This allows you to use the
accessors and rollups with existing candlestick data.
Two-step aggregationSection titled “Two-step aggregation”
This group of functions uses the two-step aggregation pattern.
Rather than calculating the final result in one step, you first create an intermediate aggregate by using the aggregate function.
Then, use any of the accessors on the intermediate aggregate to calculate a final result. You can also roll up multiple intermediate aggregates with the rollup functions.
The two-step aggregation pattern has several advantages:
- More efficient because multiple accessors can reuse the same aggregate
- Easier to reason about performance, because aggregation is separate from final computation
- Easier to understand when calculations can be rolled up into larger intervals, especially in window functions and continuous aggregates
- Perform retrospective analysis even when underlying data is dropped, because the intermediate aggregate stores extra information not available in the final result
To learn more, see the blog post on two-step aggregates.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Get candlestick values from tick dataSection titled “Get candlestick values from tick data”
Query your tick data table for the opening, high, low, and closing prices, and the trading volume, for each 1 hour period in the last day:
Create a continuous aggregate from tick data and roll it upSection titled “Create a continuous aggregate from tick data and roll it up”
Create a continuous aggregate on your stock trade data:
Query your by-minute continuous aggregate over stock trade data for the opening, high, low, and closing (OHLC) prices, along with their timestamps, in the last hour:
Roll up your by-minute continuous aggregate into daily buckets and return the
Volume Weighted Average Price for
AAPL for the last month:
Roll up your by-minute continuous aggregate into hourly buckets and return the the opening, high, low, and closing prices and the volume for each 1 hour period in the last day:
Starting from already-aggregated dataSection titled “Starting from already-aggregated data”
If you have a table of pre-aggregated stock data, it might look similar this this format:
You can use the
candlestick function to transform the data
into a form that you’ll be able pass to all of the accessors and
rollup functions. To show that your data is preserved, this example
shows how these accessors return a table that looks just like your data:
The advantage of transforming your data into the candlestick aggergate form is
that you can then use other functions in this group, such as
rollup
and
vwap.
Roll up your by-day historical data into weekly buckets and return the Volume Weighted Average Price:
Available functionsSection titled “Available functions”
AggregateSection titled “Aggregate”
candlestick_agg(): aggregate tick data into an intermediate form for further calculation
Pseudo-aggregateSection titled “Pseudo-aggregate”
candlestick(): transform pre-aggregated candlestick data into the correct form to use with candlestick_agg functions
AccessorsSection titled “Accessors”
open(): get the opening price from a candlestick aggregate
open_time(): get the timestamp of the opening price from a candlestick aggregate
high(): get the high price from a candlestick aggregate
high_time(): get the timestamp of the high price from a candlestick aggregate
low(): get the low price from a candlestick aggregate
low_time(): get the timestamp of the low price from a candlestick aggregate
close(): get the closing price from a candlestick aggregate
close_time(): get the timestamp of the closing price from a candlestick aggregate
volume(): get the total volume from a candlestick aggregate
vwap(): calculate the volume-weighted average price from a candlestick aggregate
RollupSection titled “Rollup”
rollup(): roll up multiple candlestick aggregates