Financial analysis overview

Perform analysis of financial asset data. These specialized hyperfunctions make it easier to write financial analysis queries that involve candlestick data.

They help you answer questions such as:

What are the opening and closing prices of these stocks?

When did the highest price occur for this stock?

This function group uses the two-step aggregation pattern. In addition to the usual aggregate function, candlestick_agg , it also includes the pseudo-aggregate function candlestick . candlestick_agg produces a candlestick aggregate from raw tick data, which can then be used with the accessor and rollup functions in this group. candlestick takes pre-aggregated data and transforms it into the same format that candlestick_agg produces. This allows you to use the accessors and rollups with existing candlestick data.

This group of functions uses the two-step aggregation pattern.

Rather than calculating the final result in one step, you first create an intermediate aggregate by using the aggregate function.

Then, use any of the accessors on the intermediate aggregate to calculate a final result. You can also roll up multiple intermediate aggregates with the rollup functions.

The two-step aggregation pattern has several advantages:

More efficient because multiple accessors can reuse the same aggregate Easier to reason about performance, because aggregation is separate from final computation Easier to understand when calculations can be rolled up into larger intervals, especially in window functions and continuous aggregates Perform retrospective analysis even when underlying data is dropped, because the intermediate aggregate stores extra information not available in the final result

To learn more, see the blog post on two-step aggregates.

Get candlestick values from tick data Section titled “Get candlestick values from tick data”

Query your tick data table for the opening, high, low, and closing prices, and the trading volume, for each 1 hour period in the last day:

SELECT time_bucket( '1 hour' ::interval, "time" ) AS ts, symbol, open (candlestick_agg( "time" , price, volume)), high(candlestick_agg( "time" , price, volume)), low(candlestick_agg( "time" , price, volume)), close (candlestick_agg( "time" , price, volume)), volume(candlestick_agg( "time" , price, volume)) FROM crypto_ticks WHERE "time" > now () - '1 day' ::interval GROUP BY ts, symbol ; -- or WITH cs AS ( SELECT time_bucket( '1 hour' ::interval, "time" ) AS hourly_bucket, symbol, candlestick_agg( "time" , price, volume) AS candlestick FROM crypto_ticks WHERE "time" > now () - '1 day' ::interval GROUP BY hourly_bucket, symbol ) SELECT hourly_bucket, symbol, open (candlestick), high(candlestick), low(candlestick), close (candlestick), volume(candlestick) FROM cs ;

Create a continuous aggregate from tick data and roll it up Section titled “Create a continuous aggregate from tick data and roll it up”

Create a continuous aggregate on your stock trade data:

CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW candlestick WITH ( timescaledb . continuous ) AS SELECT time_bucket( '1 minute' ::interval, "time" ) AS ts, symbol, candlestick_agg( "time" , price, volume) AS candlestick FROM crypto_ticks GROUP BY ts, symbol ;

Query your by-minute continuous aggregate over stock trade data for the opening, high, low, and closing (OHLC) prices, along with their timestamps, in the last hour:

SELECT ts, symbol, open_time(candlestick), open (candlestick), high_time(candlestick), high(candlestick), low_time(candlestick), low(candlestick), close_time(candlestick), close (candlestick) FROM candlestick WHERE ts > now () - '1 hour' ::interval ;

Roll up your by-minute continuous aggregate into daily buckets and return the Volume Weighted Average Price for AAPL for the last month:

SELECT time_bucket( '1 day' ::interval, ts) AS daily_bucket, symbol, vwap( rollup (candlestick)) FROM candlestick WHERE symbol = 'AAPL' AND ts > now () - '1 month' ::interval GROUP BY daily_bucket ORDER BY daily_bucket ;

Roll up your by-minute continuous aggregate into hourly buckets and return the the opening, high, low, and closing prices and the volume for each 1 hour period in the last day:

SELECT time_bucket( '1 hour' ::interval, ts) AS hourly_bucket, symbol, open ( rollup (candlestick)), high( rollup (candlestick)), low( rollup (candlestick)), close ( rollup (candlestick)), volume( rollup (candlestick)) FROM candlestick WHERE ts > now () - '1 day' ::interval GROUP BY hourly_bucket ;

If you have a table of pre-aggregated stock data, it might look similar this this format:

ts │ symbol │ open │ high │ low │ close │ volume ────────────────────────┼────────┼────────┼────────┼────────┼────────┼────────── 2022 - 11 - 17 00 : 00 : 00 - 05 │ VTI │ 195 . 67 │ 197 . 9 │ 195 . 45 │ 197 . 49 │ 3704700 2022 - 11 - 16 00 : 00 : 00 - 05 │ VTI │ 199 . 45 │ 199 . 72 │ 198 . 03 │ 198 . 32 │ 2905000 2022 - 11 - 15 00 : 00 : 00 - 05 │ VTI │ 201 . 5 │ 202 . 14 │ 198 . 34 │ 200 . 36 │ 4606200 2022 - 11 - 14 00 : 00 : 00 - 05 │ VTI │ 199 . 26 │ 200 . 92 │ 198 . 21 │ 198 . 35 │ 4248200 2022 - 11 - 11 00 : 00 : 00 - 05 │ VTI │ 198 . 58 │ 200 . 7 │ 197 . 82 │ 200 . 16 │ 4538500 2022 - 11 - 10 00 : 00 : 00 - 05 │ VTI │ 194 . 35 │ 198 . 31 │ 193 . 65 │ 198 . 14 │ 3981600 2022 - 11 - 09 00 : 00 : 00 - 05 │ VTI │ 190 . 46 │ 191 . 04 │ 187 . 21 │ 187 . 53 │ 13959600 2022 - 11 - 08 00 : 00 : 00 - 05 │ VTI │ 191 . 25 │ 193 . 31 │ 189 . 42 │ 191 . 66 │ 4847500 2022 - 11 - 07 00 : 00 : 00 - 05 │ VTI │ 189 . 59 │ 190 . 97 │ 188 . 47 │ 190 . 66 │ 3420000 2022 - 11 - 04 00 : 00 : 00 - 04 │ VTI │ 189 . 32 │ 190 . 3 │ 185 . 75 │ 188 . 94 │ 3584600 2022 - 11 - 03 00 : 00 : 00 - 04 │ VTI │ 186 . 5 │ 188 . 09 │ 185 . 13 │ 186 . 54 │ 3935600 2022 - 11 - 02 00 : 00 : 00 - 04 │ VTI │ 193 . 07 │ 195 . 27 │ 188 . 29 │ 188 . 34 │ 4686000 2022 - 11 - 01 00 : 00 : 00 - 04 │ VTI │ 196 │ 196 . 44 │ 192 . 76 │ 193 . 43 │ 9873800 2022 - 10 - 31 00 : 00 : 00 - 04 │ VTI │ 193 . 99 │ 195 . 17 │ 193 . 51 │ 194 . 03 │ 5053900 2022 - 10 - 28 00 : 00 : 00 - 04 │ VTI │ 190 . 84 │ 195 . 53 │ 190 . 74 │ 195 . 29 │ 3178800 2022 - 10 - 27 00 : 00 : 00 - 04 │ VTI │ 192 . 46 │ 193 . 47 │ 190 . 61 │ 190 . 85 │ 3556300 2022 - 10 - 26 00 : 00 : 00 - 04 │ VTI │ 191 . 26 │ 194 . 64 │ 191 . 26 │ 191 . 75 │ 4091100 2022 - 10 - 25 00 : 00 : 00 - 04 │ VTI │ 189 . 57 │ 193 . 16 │ 189 . 53 │ 192 . 94 │ 3287100 2022 - 10 - 24 00 : 00 : 00 - 04 │ VTI │ 188 . 38 │ 190 . 12 │ 186 . 69 │ 189 . 51 │ 4527800 2022 - 10 - 21 00 : 00 : 00 - 04 │ VTI │ 182 . 99 │ 187 . 78 │ 182 . 29 │ 187 . 49 │ 3381200 2022 - 10 - 20 00 : 00 : 00 - 04 │ VTI │ 184 . 54 │ 186 . 99 │ 182 . 81 │ 183 . 27 │ 2636200 2022 - 10 - 19 00 : 00 : 00 - 04 │ VTI │ 185 . 25 │ 186 . 64 │ 183 . 34 │ 184 . 87 │ 2589100 2022 - 10 - 18 00 : 00 : 00 - 04 │ VTI │ 188 . 14 │ 188 . 7 │ 184 . 71 │ 186 . 46 │ 3906800

You can use the candlestick function to transform the data into a form that you’ll be able pass to all of the accessors and rollup functions. To show that your data is preserved, this example shows how these accessors return a table that looks just like your data:

SELECT ts, symbol, open (candlestick), high(candlestick), low(candlestick), close (candlestick), volume(candlestick) FROM ( SELECT ts, symbol, candlestick(ts, open , high, low, close , volume) FROM historical_data ) AS _(ts, symbol, candlestick); ; -- or WITH cs AS ( SELECT ts symbol, candlestick(ts, open , high, low, close , volume) FROM historical_data ) SELECT ts symbol, open (candlestick), high(candlestick), low(candlestick), close (candlestick), volume(candlestick) FROM cs ;

The advantage of transforming your data into the candlestick aggergate form is that you can then use other functions in this group, such as rollup and vwap .

Roll up your by-day historical data into weekly buckets and return the Volume Weighted Average Price:

SELECT time_bucket( '1 week' ::interval, ts) AS weekly_bucket, symbol, vwap( rollup (candlestick)) FROM ( SELECT ts, symbol, candlestick(ts, open , high, low, close , volume) FROM historical_data ) AS _(ts, symbol, candlestick) GROUP BY weekly_bucket, symbol ;

candlestick_agg() : aggregate tick data into an intermediate form for further calculation

candlestick() : transform pre-aggregated candlestick data into the correct form to use with candlestick_agg functions

open() : get the opening price from a candlestick aggregate

: get the opening price from a candlestick aggregate open_time() : get the timestamp of the opening price from a candlestick aggregate

: get the timestamp of the opening price from a candlestick aggregate high() : get the high price from a candlestick aggregate

: get the high price from a candlestick aggregate high_time() : get the timestamp of the high price from a candlestick aggregate

: get the timestamp of the high price from a candlestick aggregate low() : get the low price from a candlestick aggregate

: get the low price from a candlestick aggregate low_time() : get the timestamp of the low price from a candlestick aggregate

: get the timestamp of the low price from a candlestick aggregate close() : get the closing price from a candlestick aggregate

: get the closing price from a candlestick aggregate close_time() : get the timestamp of the closing price from a candlestick aggregate

: get the timestamp of the closing price from a candlestick aggregate volume() : get the total volume from a candlestick aggregate

: get the total volume from a candlestick aggregate vwap() : calculate the volume-weighted average price from a candlestick aggregate