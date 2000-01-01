candlestick()
Transform pre-aggregated candlestick data into the correct form to use with `candlestick_agg` functions
Since 1.14.0
If you’re starting with raw tick data rather than candlestick data, use
Transform pre-aggregated candlestick data into a candlestick aggregate object. This object contains the data in the correct form to use with the accessors and rollups in this function group.
If you’re starting with raw tick data rather than candlestick data, use
candlestick_agg() instead.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|ts
|TIMESTAMPTZ
|-
|✔
|Timestamp associated with stock price
|open
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|-
|✔
|Opening price of candlestick
|high
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|-
|✔
|High price of candlestick
|low
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|-
|✔
|Low price of candlestick
|close
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|-
|✔
|Closing price of candlestick
|volume
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|-
|✔
|Total volume of trades during the candlestick period
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|agg
|Candlestick
|An object storing
(timestamp, value) pairs for each of the opening, high, low, and closing prices, in addition to information used to calculate the total volume and Volume Weighted Average Price.