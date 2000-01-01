Transform pre-aggregated candlestick data into a candlestick aggregate object. This object contains the data in the correct form to use with the accessors and rollups in this function group.

If you’re starting with raw tick data rather than candlestick data, use candlestick_agg() instead.

The syntax is:

candlestick( ts TIMESTAMPTZ , open DOUBLE PRECISION , high DOUBLE PRECISION , low DOUBLE PRECISION , close DOUBLE PRECISION , volume DOUBLE PRECISION ) RETURNS Candlestick

Name Type Default Required Description ts TIMESTAMPTZ - ✔ Timestamp associated with stock price open DOUBLE PRECISION - ✔ Opening price of candlestick high DOUBLE PRECISION - ✔ High price of candlestick low DOUBLE PRECISION - ✔ Low price of candlestick close DOUBLE PRECISION - ✔ Closing price of candlestick volume DOUBLE PRECISION - ✔ Total volume of trades during the candlestick period