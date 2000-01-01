candlestick_agg()
Aggregate tick data into an intermediate form for further calculation
Since 1.14.0
This is the first step for performing financial calculations on raw tick
data. Use
Optionally, multiple such intermediate aggregate objects can be combined
using
If you’re starting with pre-aggregated candlestick data rather than raw tick
data, use the companion
This is the first step for performing financial calculations on raw tick
data. Use
candlestick_agg to create an intermediate aggregate from your
tick data. This intermediate form can then be used by one or more accessors
in this group to compute final results.
Optionally, multiple such intermediate aggregate objects can be combined
using
rollup() before an accessor is applied.
If you’re starting with pre-aggregated candlestick data rather than raw tick
data, use the companion
candlestick() function instead.
This function transforms the existing aggregated data into the correct form
for use with the candlestick accessors.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
ts
|TIMESTAMPTZ
|-
|✔
|Timestamp associated with stock price
price
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|-
|✔
|Stock quote/price at the given time
volume
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|-
|✔
|Volume of the trade
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|agg
|Candlestick
|An object storing
(timestamp, value) pairs for each of the opening, high, low, and closing prices, in addition to information used to calculate the total volume and Volume Weighted Average Price.