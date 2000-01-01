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rollup()

Roll up multiple Candlestick aggregates

Since 1.12.0

Combine multiple intermediate candlestick aggregates, produced by candlestick_agg or candlestick, into a single intermediate candlestick aggregate. For example, you can use rollup to combine candlestick aggregates from 15-minute buckets into daily buckets.

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

rollup(
  candlestick Candlestick
) RETURNS Candlestick
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
candlestickCandlestick-The aggregate produced by a candlestick or candlestick_agg call

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
candlestickCandlestickA new candlestick aggregate produced by combining the input candlestick aggregates