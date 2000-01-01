Combine multiple intermediate candlestick aggregates, produced by candlestick_agg or candlestick , into a single intermediate candlestick aggregate. For example, you can use rollup to combine candlestick aggregates from 15-minute buckets into daily buckets.

The syntax is:

rollup ( candlestick Candlestick ) RETURNS Candlestick

Name Type Default Required Description candlestick Candlestick - ✔ The aggregate produced by a candlestick or candlestick_agg call