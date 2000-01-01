rollup()
Roll up multiple Candlestick aggregates
Since 1.12.0
Combine multiple intermediate candlestick aggregates, produced by
Combine multiple intermediate candlestick aggregates, produced by
candlestick_agg or
candlestick, into a single
intermediate candlestick aggregate. For example, you can use
rollup to combine candlestick aggregates from 15-minute
buckets into daily buckets.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|candlestick
|Candlestick
|-
|✔
|The aggregate produced by a
candlestick or
candlestick_agg call
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|candlestick
|Candlestick
|A new candlestick aggregate produced by combining the input candlestick aggregates