Get the Volume Weighted Average Price from a candlestick aggregate.

For Candlesticks constructed from data that is already aggregated, the Volume Weighted Average Price is calculated using the typical price for each period (where the typical price refers to the arithmetic mean of the high, low, and closing prices).

The syntax is:

vwap( candlestick Candlestick ) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Name Type Default Required Description candlestick Candlestick - ✔ Candlestick aggregate