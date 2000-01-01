vwap()
Get the Volume Weighted Average Price from a candlestick aggregate
Since 1.14.0
Get the Volume Weighted Average Price from a candlestick aggregate.
For Candlesticks constructed from data that is already aggregated, the Volume Weighted Average Price is calculated using the typical price for each period (where the typical price refers to the arithmetic mean of the high, low, and closing prices).
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|candlestick
|Candlestick
|-
|✔
|Candlestick aggregate
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|vwap
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|The volume weighted average price