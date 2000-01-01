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vwap()

Get the Volume Weighted Average Price from a candlestick aggregate

Since 1.14.0

Get the Volume Weighted Average Price from a candlestick aggregate.

For Candlesticks constructed from data that is already aggregated, the Volume Weighted Average Price is calculated using the typical price for each period (where the typical price refers to the arithmetic mean of the high, low, and closing prices).

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

vwap(
    candlestick Candlestick
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
candlestickCandlestick-Candlestick aggregate

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
vwapDOUBLE PRECISIONThe volume weighted average price