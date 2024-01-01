Counters and gauges overview

Analyze counter and gauge metrics commonly found in monitoring and observability systems. These functions help you calculate rates, deltas, and trends from time-series measurements.

Counters : Analyze data whose values are designed to monotonically increase, with any decreases treated as resets (for example, request counts, bytes sent)

: Analyze data whose values are designed to monotonically increase, with any decreases treated as resets (for example, request counts, bytes sent) Gauges: Analyze data that can both increase and decrease (for example, temperature, memory usage, queue depth)

This group of functions uses the two-step aggregation pattern.

Rather than calculating the final result in one step, you first create an intermediate aggregate by using the aggregate function.

Then, use any of the accessors on the intermediate aggregate to calculate a final result. You can also roll up multiple intermediate aggregates with the rollup functions.

The two-step aggregation pattern has several advantages:

More efficient because multiple accessors can reuse the same aggregate Easier to reason about performance, because aggregation is separate from final computation Easier to understand when calculations can be rolled up into larger intervals, especially in window functions and continuous aggregates Perform retrospective analysis even when underlying data is dropped, because the intermediate aggregate stores extra information not available in the final result

To learn more, see the blog post on two-step aggregates.

Calculate counter delta and rate Section titled “Calculate counter delta and rate”

Create daily counter aggregates and calculate the change over each day:

WITH daily_counters AS ( SELECT date_trunc( 'day' , ts) AS day , counter_agg(ts, requests) AS counter_summary FROM metrics WHERE service_id = 'api-server' GROUP BY day ) SELECT day , delta(counter_summary) AS daily_requests, rate(counter_summary) AS avg_requests_per_second FROM daily_counters ORDER BY day ;

Calculate gauge statistics Section titled “Calculate gauge statistics”

Analyze gauge metrics to understand trends and variability:

WITH hourly_gauges AS ( SELECT time_bucket( '1 hour' ::interval, ts) AS hour , toolkit_experimental . gauge_agg (ts, memory_usage) AS gauge_summary FROM system_metrics WHERE host = 'web-01' GROUP BY hour ) SELECT hour , toolkit_experimental . delta (gauge_summary) AS memory_change, toolkit_experimental . rate (gauge_summary) AS memory_change_rate FROM hourly_gauges ORDER BY hour ;

Roll up and extrapolate counter values Section titled “Roll up and extrapolate counter values”

Roll up hourly counter aggregates into daily summaries and extrapolate rates:

WITH hourly AS ( SELECT time_bucket( '1 hour' ::interval, ts) AS hour , counter_agg(ts, bytes_sent, tstzrange( '2024-01-01' , '2024-01-02' )) AS cs FROM network_metrics GROUP BY hour ), daily AS ( SELECT date_trunc( 'day' , hour ) AS day , rollup (cs) AS daily_cs FROM hourly GROUP BY day ) SELECT day , extrapolated_delta(daily_cs, '1 day' ::interval) AS estimated_total_bytes, extrapolated_rate(daily_cs, '1 day' ::interval) AS estimated_avg_bytes_per_sec FROM daily;

counter_agg() : analyze monotonically increasing counter metrics