Counter aggregation overview

Analyze data whose values are designed to monotonically increase, and where any decreases are treated as resets. The counter_agg functions simplify this task, which can be difficult to do in pure SQL.

If it’s possible for your readings to decrease as well as increase, use gauge_agg instead.

This group of functions uses the two-step aggregation pattern.

Rather than calculating the final result in one step, you first create an intermediate aggregate by using the aggregate function.

Then, use any of the accessors on the intermediate aggregate to calculate a final result. You can also roll up multiple intermediate aggregates with the rollup functions.

The two-step aggregation pattern has several advantages:

More efficient because multiple accessors can reuse the same aggregate Easier to reason about performance, because aggregation is separate from final computation Easier to understand when calculations can be rolled up into larger intervals, especially in window functions and continuous aggregates Perform retrospective analysis even when underlying data is dropped, because the intermediate aggregate stores extra information not available in the final result

To learn more, see the blog post on two-step aggregates.

Roll up counter aggregates and calculate deltas Section titled “Roll up counter aggregates and calculate deltas”

Create daily counter aggregates for a counter with id bar :

SELECT date_trunc( 'day' , ts) AS dt, counter_agg(ts, val) AS counter_summary FROM foo WHERE id = 'bar' GROUP BY date_trunc( 'day' );

Roll up the daily aggregates to get a counter aggregate that covers all recorded timestamps:

WITH t AS ( SELECT date_trunc( 'day' , ts) AS dt, counter_agg(ts, val) AS counter_summary FROM foo WHERE id = 'bar' GROUP BY date_trunc( 'day' ) ) SELECT rollup (counter_summary) AS full_cs FROM t;

Calculate the delta, or the difference between the final and first values, from each daily counter aggregate. Also calculate the fraction of the total delta that happens on each day:

WITH t AS ( SELECT date_trunc( 'day' , ts) AS dt, counter_agg(ts, val) AS counter_summary FROM foo WHERE id = 'bar' GROUP BY date_trunc( 'day' ) ), q AS ( SELECT rollup (counter_summary) AS full_cs FROM t ) SELECT dt, delta(counter_summary), delta(counter_summary) / ( SELECT delta(full_cs) FROM q LIMIT 1 ) AS normalized FROM t;

counter_agg() : aggregate counter data into an intermediate form for further analysis

corr() : calculate the correlation coefficient from a counter aggregate

: calculate the correlation coefficient from a counter aggregate counter_zero_time() : calculate the time when a counter value was zero

: calculate the time when a counter value was zero delta() : calculate the change in a counter’s value

: calculate the change in a counter’s value extrapolated_delta() : estimate the total change in a counter over a time period

: estimate the total change in a counter over a time period extrapolated_rate() : estimate the average rate of change over a time period

: estimate the average rate of change over a time period first_time() : get the timestamp of the first point in a counter aggregate

: get the timestamp of the first point in a counter aggregate first_val() : get the value of the first point in a counter aggregate

: get the value of the first point in a counter aggregate idelta_left() : calculate the instantaneous change at the left boundary

: calculate the instantaneous change at the left boundary idelta_right() : calculate the instantaneous change at the right boundary

: calculate the instantaneous change at the right boundary intercept() : calculate the y-intercept from a counter aggregate

: calculate the y-intercept from a counter aggregate interpolated_delta() : calculate the change over a specific time range with interpolation

: calculate the change over a specific time range with interpolation interpolated_rate() : calculate the rate of change over a specific time range with interpolation

: calculate the rate of change over a specific time range with interpolation irate_left() : calculate the instantaneous rate at the left boundary

: calculate the instantaneous rate at the left boundary irate_right() : calculate the instantaneous rate at the right boundary

: calculate the instantaneous rate at the right boundary last_time() : get the timestamp of the last point in a counter aggregate

: get the timestamp of the last point in a counter aggregate last_val() : get the value of the last point in a counter aggregate

: get the value of the last point in a counter aggregate num_changes() : get the number of times the counter changed value

: get the number of times the counter changed value num_elements() : get the number of points in a counter aggregate

: get the number of points in a counter aggregate num_resets() : get the number of counter resets

: get the number of counter resets rate() : calculate the average rate of change

: calculate the average rate of change slope() : calculate the slope from a counter aggregate

: calculate the slope from a counter aggregate time_delta() : calculate the elapsed time in a counter aggregate

rollup() : combine multiple counter aggregates