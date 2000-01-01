Counter aggregation overview
Functions for analyzing monotonically increasing counter metrics
Analyze data whose values are designed to monotonically increase, and where any decreases are treated as resets. The
counter_agg functions simplify this task, which can be difficult to do in pure SQL.
If it’s possible for your readings to decrease as well as increase, use
gauge_agg instead.
Two-step aggregationSection titled “Two-step aggregation”
This group of functions uses the two-step aggregation pattern.
Rather than calculating the final result in one step, you first create an intermediate aggregate by using the aggregate function.
Then, use any of the accessors on the intermediate aggregate to calculate a final result. You can also roll up multiple intermediate aggregates with the rollup functions.
The two-step aggregation pattern has several advantages:
- More efficient because multiple accessors can reuse the same aggregate
- Easier to reason about performance, because aggregation is separate from final computation
- Easier to understand when calculations can be rolled up into larger intervals, especially in window functions and continuous aggregates
- Perform retrospective analysis even when underlying data is dropped, because the intermediate aggregate stores extra information not available in the final result
To learn more, see the blog post on two-step aggregates.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Roll up counter aggregates and calculate deltasSection titled “Roll up counter aggregates and calculate deltas”
Create daily counter aggregates for a counter with id
bar:
Roll up the daily aggregates to get a counter aggregate that covers all recorded timestamps:
Calculate the delta, or the difference between the final and first values, from each daily counter aggregate. Also calculate the fraction of the total delta that happens on each day:
Available functionsSection titled “Available functions”
AggregateSection titled “Aggregate”
counter_agg(): aggregate counter data into an intermediate form for further analysis
AccessorsSection titled “Accessors”
corr(): calculate the correlation coefficient from a counter aggregate
counter_zero_time(): calculate the time when a counter value was zero
delta(): calculate the change in a counter’s value
extrapolated_delta(): estimate the total change in a counter over a time period
extrapolated_rate(): estimate the average rate of change over a time period
first_time(): get the timestamp of the first point in a counter aggregate
first_val(): get the value of the first point in a counter aggregate
idelta_left(): calculate the instantaneous change at the left boundary
idelta_right(): calculate the instantaneous change at the right boundary
intercept(): calculate the y-intercept from a counter aggregate
interpolated_delta(): calculate the change over a specific time range with interpolation
interpolated_rate(): calculate the rate of change over a specific time range with interpolation
irate_left(): calculate the instantaneous rate at the left boundary
irate_right(): calculate the instantaneous rate at the right boundary
last_time(): get the timestamp of the last point in a counter aggregate
last_val(): get the value of the last point in a counter aggregate
num_changes(): get the number of times the counter changed value
num_elements(): get the number of points in a counter aggregate
num_resets(): get the number of counter resets
rate(): calculate the average rate of change
slope(): calculate the slope from a counter aggregate
time_delta(): calculate the elapsed time in a counter aggregate
RollupSection titled “Rollup”
rollup(): combine multiple counter aggregates
MutatorSection titled “Mutator”
with_bounds(): add time bounds to a counter aggregate for extrapolation