Calculate the correlation coefficient from a counter aggregate. The calculation uses a linear least-squares fit, and returns a value between 0.0 and 1.0, from no correlation to the strongest possible correlation.

Calculate the correlation coefficient to determine the goodness of a linear fit between counter value and time.

SELECT id, bucket, corr(summary) FROM ( SELECT id, time_bucket( '15 min' ::interval, ts) AS bucket, counter_agg(ts, val) AS summary FROM foo GROUP BY id, time_bucket( '15 min' ::interval, ts) ) t

The syntax is:

corr( summary CounterSummary ) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Name Type Default Required Description summary CounterSummary - ✔ A counter aggregate created using counter_agg