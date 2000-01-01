counter_agg()
Aggregate counter data into an intermediate form for further analysis
Since 1.3.0
This is the first step for performing any aggregate calculations
on counter data. Use
This is the first step for performing any aggregate calculations
on counter data. Use
counter_agg to create an intermediate aggregate
from your data. This intermediate form can then be used
by one or more accessors in this group to compute final results. Optionally,
you can combine multiple intermediate aggregate objects using
rollup() before an accessor is applied.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Create a counter aggregate to summarize daily counter data.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
ts
TIMESTAMPTZ
|-
|✔
|The time at each point
value
DOUBLE PRECISION
|-
|✔
|The value of the counter at each point
bounds
TSTZRANGE
|-
|The smallest and largest possible times that can be input to this aggregate. Bounds are required for extrapolation, but not for other accessor functions. If you don’t specify bounds at aggregate creation time, you can add them later using the
with_bounds function.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|counter_agg
|CounterSummary
|The counter aggregate, containing data about the variables in an intermediate form. Pass the aggregate to accessor functions in the counter aggregates API to perform final calculations. Or, pass the aggregate to rollup functions to combine multiple counter aggregates into larger aggregates.