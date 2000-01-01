This is the first step for performing any aggregate calculations on counter data. Use counter_agg to create an intermediate aggregate from your data. This intermediate form can then be used by one or more accessors in this group to compute final results. Optionally, you can combine multiple intermediate aggregate objects using rollup() before an accessor is applied.

Create a counter aggregate to summarize daily counter data.

SELECT time_bucket( '1 day' ::interval, ts) as dt, counter_agg(ts, val) AS cs FROM foo WHERE id = 'bar' GROUP BY time_bucket( '1 day' ::interval, ts)

The syntax is:

counter_agg( ts TIMESTAMPTZ , value DOUBLE PRECISION [, bounds TSTZRANGE] ) RETURNS CounterSummary

Name Type Default Required Description ts TIMESTAMPTZ - ✔ The time at each point value DOUBLE PRECISION - ✔ The value of the counter at each point bounds TSTZRANGE - The smallest and largest possible times that can be input to this aggregate. Bounds are required for extrapolation, but not for other accessor functions. If you don’t specify bounds at aggregate creation time, you can add them later using the with_bounds function.