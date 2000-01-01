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counter_zero_time()

Calculate the time when the counter value is predicted to have been zero

Since 1.3.0

Calculate the time when the counter value is predicted to have been zero. This is the x-intercept of the linear fit between counter value and time.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Estimate the time when the counter started

SELECT
    id,
    bucket,
    counter_zero_time(summary)
FROM (
    SELECT
        id,
        time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,
        counter_agg(ts, val) AS summary
    FROM foo
    GROUP BY id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts)
) t

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

counter_zero_time(
    summary CounterSummary
) RETURNS TIMESTAMPTZ
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
summaryCounterSummary-A counter aggregate created using counter_agg

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
counter_zero_timeTIMESTAMPTZThe time when the counter value is predicted to have been zero