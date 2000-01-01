Calculate the time when the counter value is predicted to have been zero. This is the x-intercept of the linear fit between counter value and time.

Estimate the time when the counter started

SELECT id, bucket, counter_zero_time(summary) FROM ( SELECT id, time_bucket( '15 min' ::interval, ts) AS bucket, counter_agg(ts, val) AS summary FROM foo GROUP BY id, time_bucket( '15 min' ::interval, ts) ) t

The syntax is:

counter_zero_time( summary CounterSummary ) RETURNS TIMESTAMPTZ

Name Type Default Required Description summary CounterSummary - ✔ A counter aggregate created using counter_agg