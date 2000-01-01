counter_zero_time()
Calculate the time when the counter value is predicted to have been zero
Since 1.3.0
Calculate the time when the counter value is predicted to have been zero. This is the x-intercept of the linear fit between counter value and time.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Estimate the time when the counter started
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
summary
CounterSummary
|-
|✔
|A counter aggregate created using
counter_agg
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|counter_zero_time
|TIMESTAMPTZ
|The time when the counter value is predicted to have been zero