delta()
Calculate the change in a counter from a counter aggregate
Since 1.3.0
Get the change in each counter over the entire time interval in table
Get the change in a counter over a time period. This is the simple delta, computed by subtracting the last seen value from the first, after accounting for resets.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Get the change in each counter over the entire time interval in table
foo.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
summary
CounterSummary
|-
|✔
|A counter aggregated created using
counter_agg
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|delta
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|The change in the counter over the bucketed interval