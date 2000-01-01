Get the change in a counter over a time period. This is the simple delta, computed by subtracting the last seen value from the first, after accounting for resets.

Get the change in each counter over the entire time interval in table foo .

SELECT id, delta(summary) FROM ( SELECT id, counter_agg(ts, val) AS summary FROM foo GROUP BY id ) t

The syntax is:

delta( summary CounterSummary ) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Name Type Default Required Description summary CounterSummary - ✔ A counter aggregated created using counter_agg