Calculate the change in a counter during the time period specified by the bounds in the counter aggregate. The bounds must be specified for the extrapolated_delta function to work. You can provide them as part of the original counter_agg call, or by using the with_bounds function on an existing counter aggregate.

Extrapolate the change in a counter over every 15-minute interval.

SELECT id, bucket, extrapolated_delta( with_bounds( summary, toolkit_experimental . time_bucket_range ( '15 min' ::interval, bucket) ), 'prometheus' ) FROM ( SELECT id, time_bucket( '15 min' ::interval, ts) AS bucket, counter_agg(ts, val) AS summary FROM foo GROUP BY id, time_bucket( '15 min' ::interval, ts) ) t;

The syntax is:

extrapolated_delta( summary CounterSummary, method TEXT ) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Name Type Default Required Description summary CounterSummary - ✔ A counter aggregate created using counter_agg method TEXT - ✔ The extrapolation method to use. Not case-sensitive. The only allowed value is prometheus , for the Prometheus extrapolation protocol.