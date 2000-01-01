extrapolated_rate()
Calculate the extrapolated rate of change from a counter aggregate
Since 1.3.0
Calculate the rate of change of a counter during the time period specified by the bounds
in the counter aggregate. The bounds must be specified for the
Calculate the rate of change of a counter during the time period specified by the bounds
in the counter aggregate. The bounds must be specified for the
extrapolated_rate
function to work. You can provide them as part of the original
counter_agg
call, or by using the
with_bounds function on an existing
counter aggregate.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
summary
CounterSummary
|-
|✔
|A counter aggregate created using
counter_agg
method
TEXT
|-
|✔
|The extrapolation method to use. Not case-sensitive. The only allowed value is
prometheus, for the Prometheus extrapolation protocol.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|extrapolated_rate
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|The extrapolated rate of change of the counter over the timer period of the counter aggregate.