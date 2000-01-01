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idelta_left()

Calculate the instantaneous change at the left, or earliest, edge of a counter aggregate

Since 1.3.0

Calculate the instantaneous change at the left, or earliest, edge of a counter aggregate. This is equal to the second value minus the first value, after accounting for resets.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Get the instantaneous change at the start of each 15-minute counter aggregate.

SELECT
    id,
    bucket,
    idelta_left(summary)
FROM (
    SELECT
        id,
        time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,
        counter_agg(ts, val) AS summary
    FROM foo
    GROUP BY id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts)
) t

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

idelta_left(
  summary CounterSummary
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
summaryCounterSummary-A counter aggregate created using counter_agg

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
idelta_leftDOUBLE PRECISIONThe instantaneous delta at the left, or earliest, edge of the counter aggregate