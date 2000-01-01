Calculate the instantaneous change at the left, or earliest, edge of a counter aggregate. This is equal to the second value minus the first value, after accounting for resets.

Get the instantaneous change at the start of each 15-minute counter aggregate.

SELECT id, bucket, idelta_left(summary) FROM ( SELECT id, time_bucket( '15 min' ::interval, ts) AS bucket, counter_agg(ts, val) AS summary FROM foo GROUP BY id, time_bucket( '15 min' ::interval, ts) ) t

The syntax is:

idelta_left( summary CounterSummary ) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Name Type Default Required Description summary CounterSummary - ✔ A counter aggregate created using counter_agg