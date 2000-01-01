idelta_right()
Calculate the instantaneous change at the right, or latest, edge of a counter aggregate
Since 1.3.0
Calculate the instantaneous change at the right, or latest, edge of a counter aggregate. This is equal to the last value minus the second-last value, after accounting for resets.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Get the instantaneous change at the end of each 15-minute counter aggregate.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
summary
CounterSummary
|-
|✔
|A counter aggregate created using
counter_agg
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|idelta_right
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|The instantaneous delta at the right, or latest, edge of the counter aggregate