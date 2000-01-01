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idelta_right()

Calculate the instantaneous change at the right, or latest, edge of a counter aggregate

Since 1.3.0

Calculate the instantaneous change at the right, or latest, edge of a counter aggregate. This is equal to the last value minus the second-last value, after accounting for resets.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Get the instantaneous change at the end of each 15-minute counter aggregate.

SELECT
    id,
    bucket,
    idelta_right(summary)
FROM (
    SELECT
        id,
        time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,
        counter_agg(ts, val) AS summary
    FROM foo
    GROUP BY id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts)
) t

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

idelta_right(
  summary CounterSummary
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
summaryCounterSummary-A counter aggregate created using counter_agg

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
idelta_rightDOUBLE PRECISIONThe instantaneous delta at the right, or latest, edge of the counter aggregate