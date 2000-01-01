Calculate the rate of change in a counter over a time period. Data points at the exact boundaries of the time period aren’t needed. The function interpolates the counter values at the boundaries from adjacent counter aggregates if needed.

Calculate the per-second rate of change for each 15-minute interval, using interpolation to get the values at the interval boundaries if they don’t exist in the data.

SELECT id, bucket, interpolated_rate( summary, bucket, '15 min' , LAG (summary) OVER ( PARTITION BY id ORDER by bucket), LEAD (summary) OVER ( PARTITION BY id ORDER by bucket) ) FROM ( SELECT id, time_bucket( '15 min' ::interval, ts) AS bucket, counter_agg(ts, val) AS summary FROM foo GROUP BY id, time_bucket( '15 min' ::interval, ts) ) t

The syntax is:

interpolated_rate( summary CounterSummary, start TIMESTAMPTZ , interval INTERVAL [, prev CounterSummary] [, next CounterSummary] ) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Name Type Default Required Description summary CounterSummary - ✔ A counter aggregate created using counter_agg start TIMESTAMPTZ - ✔ The start of the time period to compute the rate over interval INTERVAL - ✔ The length of the time period to compute the rate over prev CounterSummary - The counter aggregate from the previous interval, used to interpolate the value at start . If NULL , the first timestamp in summary is used as the start of the interval. next CounterSummary - The counter aggregate from the next interval, used to interpolate the value at start + interval . If NULL , the last timestamp in summary is used as the end of the interval.