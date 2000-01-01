interpolated_rate()
Calculate the rate of change in a counter, interpolating values at boundaries as needed
Since 1.14.0
Calculate the rate of change in a counter over a time period. Data points at the exact boundaries of the time period aren’t needed. The function interpolates the counter values at the boundaries from adjacent counter aggregates if needed.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Calculate the per-second rate of change for each 15-minute interval, using interpolation to get the values at the interval boundaries if they don’t exist in the data.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
summary
CounterSummary
|-
|✔
|A counter aggregate created using
counter_agg
start
TIMESTAMPTZ
|-
|✔
|The start of the time period to compute the rate over
interval
INTERVAL
|-
|✔
|The length of the time period to compute the rate over
prev
CounterSummary
|-
|The counter aggregate from the previous interval, used to interpolate the value at
start. If
NULL, the first timestamp in
summary is used as the start of the interval.
next
CounterSummary
|-
|The counter aggregate from the next interval, used to interpolate the value at
start + interval. If
NULL, the last timestamp in
summary is used as the end of the interval.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|interpolated_rate
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|The per-second rate of change of the counter between the specified bounds. If exact values are missing in the raw data for the first and last points, these values are interpolated linearly from the neighboring counter aggregates.