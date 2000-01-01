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irate_left()

Calculate the instantaneous rate of change at the left, or earliest, edge of a counter aggregate

Since 1.3.0

Calculate the instantaneous rate of change at the left, or earliest, edge of a counter aggregate. This is equal to the second value minus the first value, divided by the time lapse between the two points, after accounting for resets. This calculation is useful for fast-moving counters.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Get the instantaneous rate of change at the start of each 15-minute counter aggregate.

SELECT
    id,
    bucket,
    irate_left(summary)
FROM (
    SELECT
        id,
        time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,
        counter_agg(ts, val) AS summary
    FROM foo
    GROUP BY id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts)
) t

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

irate_left(
  summary CounterSummary
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
summaryCounterSummary-A counter aggregate created using counter_agg

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
irate_leftDOUBLE PRECISIONThe instantaneous rate of change at the left, or earliest, edge of the counter aggregate