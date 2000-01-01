Calculate the instantaneous rate of change at the left, or earliest, edge of a counter aggregate. This is equal to the second value minus the first value, divided by the time lapse between the two points, after accounting for resets. This calculation is useful for fast-moving counters.

Get the instantaneous rate of change at the start of each 15-minute counter aggregate.

SELECT id, bucket, irate_left(summary) FROM ( SELECT id, time_bucket( '15 min' ::interval, ts) AS bucket, counter_agg(ts, val) AS summary FROM foo GROUP BY id, time_bucket( '15 min' ::interval, ts) ) t

The syntax is:

irate_left( summary CounterSummary ) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Name Type Default Required Description summary CounterSummary - ✔ A counter aggregate created using counter_agg