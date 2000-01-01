irate_left()
Calculate the instantaneous rate of change at the left, or earliest, edge of a counter aggregate
Since 1.3.0
Calculate the instantaneous rate of change at the left, or earliest, edge of a counter aggregate. This is equal to the second value minus the first value, divided by the time lapse between the two points, after accounting for resets. This calculation is useful for fast-moving counters.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Get the instantaneous rate of change at the start of each 15-minute counter aggregate.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
summary
CounterSummary
|-
|✔
|A counter aggregate created using
counter_agg
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|irate_left
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|The instantaneous rate of change at the left, or earliest, edge of the counter aggregate