Calculate the instantaneous rate of change at the right, or latest, edge of a counter aggregate. This is equal to the last value minus the second-last value, divided by the time lapse between the two points, after accounting for resets. This calculation is useful for fast-moving counters.

Get the instantaneous rate of change at the end of each 15-minute counter aggregate.

SELECT id, bucket, irate_right(summary) FROM ( SELECT id, time_bucket( '15 min' ::interval, ts) AS bucket, counter_agg(ts, val) AS summary FROM foo GROUP BY id, time_bucket( '15 min' ::interval, ts) ) t

The syntax is:

irate_right( summary CounterSummary ) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Name Type Default Required Description summary CounterSummary - ✔ A counter aggregate created using counter_agg