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last_time()

Get the last timestamp from a counter aggregate

Since 1.11.0

Get the last timestamp from a counter aggregate.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Get the first and last point of each daily counter aggregate.

WITH t as (
  SELECT
      time_bucket('1 day'::interval, ts) as dt,
      counter_agg(ts, val) AS cs -- get a CounterSummary
  FROM table
  GROUP BY time_bucket('1 day'::interval, ts)
)
SELECT
    dt,
    first_time(cs) -- extract the timestamp of the first point in the CounterSummary
    last_time(cs) -- extract the timestamp of the last point in the CounterSummary
FROM t;

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

last_time(
    cs CounterSummary
) RETURNS TIMESTAMPTZ
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
csCounterSummary-A counter aggregate produced using counter_agg

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
last_timeTIMESTAMPTZThe timestamp of the last point in the counter aggregate