last_val()
Get the last value from a counter aggregate
Since 1.11.0
Get the value of the last point from a counter aggregate.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Get the first and last value of each daily counter aggregate.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
cs
CounterSummary
|-
|✔
|A counter aggregate produced using
counter_agg
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|last_val
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|The value of the last point in the counter aggregate