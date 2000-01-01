Get the value of the last point from a counter aggregate.

Get the first and last value of each daily counter aggregate.

WITH t as ( SELECT time_bucket( '1 day' ::interval, ts) as dt, counter_agg(ts, val) AS cs -- get a CounterSummary FROM table GROUP BY time_bucket( '1 day' ::interval, ts) ) SELECT dt, first_val(cs) -- extract the value of the first point in the CounterSummary last_val(cs) -- extract the value of the last point in the CounterSummary FROM t;

The syntax is:

last_val( cs CounterSummary ) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Name Type Default Required Description cs CounterSummary - ✔ A counter aggregate produced using counter_agg