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num_changes()

Get the number of times a counter changed from a counter aggregate

Since 1.3.0

Get the number of times the counter changed during the period summarized by the counter aggregate. Any change is counted, including resets to zero.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Get the number of times the counter changed over each 15-minute interval.

SELECT
    id,
    bucket,
    num_changes(summary)
FROM (
    SELECT
        id,
        time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,
        counter_agg(ts, val) AS summary
    FROM foo
    GROUP BY id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts)
) t

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

num_changes(
    summary CounterSummary
) RETURNS BIGINT
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
summaryCounterSummary-A counter summary created using counter_agg

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
num_changesBIGINTThe number of times the counter changed