Get the number of times the counter changed during the period summarized by the counter aggregate. Any change is counted, including resets to zero.

Get the number of times the counter changed over each 15-minute interval.

SELECT id, bucket, num_changes(summary) FROM ( SELECT id, time_bucket( '15 min' ::interval, ts) AS bucket, counter_agg(ts, val) AS summary FROM foo GROUP BY id, time_bucket( '15 min' ::interval, ts) ) t

The syntax is:

num_changes( summary CounterSummary ) RETURNS BIGINT

Name Type Default Required Description summary CounterSummary - ✔ A counter summary created using counter_agg