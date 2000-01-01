num_changes()
Get the number of times a counter changed from a counter aggregate
Since 1.3.0
Get the number of times the counter changed during the period summarized by the counter aggregate. Any change is counted, including resets to zero.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Get the number of times the counter changed over each 15-minute interval.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
summary
CounterSummary
|-
|✔
|A counter summary created using
counter_agg
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|num_changes
|BIGINT
|The number of times the counter changed