num_elements()
Get the number of points with distinct timestamps from a counter aggregate
Since 1.3.0
Get the number of points with distinct timestamps from a counter aggregate. Duplicate timestamps are ignored.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Get the number of points for each 15-minute counter aggregate.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
summary
CounterSummary
|-
|✔
|A counter aggregate created using
counter_agg
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|num_elements
|BIGINT
|The number of points with distinct timestamps