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num_elements()

Get the number of points with distinct timestamps from a counter aggregate

Since 1.3.0

Get the number of points with distinct timestamps from a counter aggregate. Duplicate timestamps are ignored.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Get the number of points for each 15-minute counter aggregate.

SELECT
    id,
    bucket,
    num_elements(summary)
FROM (
    SELECT
        id,
        time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,
        counter_agg(ts, val) AS summary
    FROM foo
    GROUP BY id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts)
) t

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

num_elements(
    summary CounterSummary
) RETURNS BIGINT
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
summaryCounterSummary-A counter aggregate created using counter_agg

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
num_elementsBIGINTThe number of points with distinct timestamps