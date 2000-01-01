 Skip to content
Search ⌘K
Get started

num_resets()

Get the number of counter resets from a counter aggregate

Since 1.3.0

Get the number of times the counter is reset.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Get the number of counter resets for each 15-minute counter aggregate.

SELECT
    id,
    bucket,
    num_resets(summary)
FROM (
    SELECT
        id,
        time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,
        counter_agg(ts, val) AS summary
    FROM foo
    GROUP BY id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts)
) t

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

num_resets(
    summary CounterSummary
) RETURNS BIGINT
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
summaryCounterSummary-A counter aggregate created using counter_agg

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
num_resetsBIGINTThe number of resets within the counter aggregate