Get the number of times the counter is reset.

Get the number of counter resets for each 15-minute counter aggregate.

SELECT id, bucket, num_resets(summary) FROM ( SELECT id, time_bucket( '15 min' ::interval, ts) AS bucket, counter_agg(ts, val) AS summary FROM foo GROUP BY id, time_bucket( '15 min' ::interval, ts) ) t

The syntax is:

num_resets( summary CounterSummary ) RETURNS BIGINT

Name Type Default Required Description summary CounterSummary - ✔ A counter aggregate created using counter_agg