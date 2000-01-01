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rate()

Calculate the rate of change from a counter aggregate

Since 1.3.0

Calculate the rate of change of the counter. This is the simple rate, equal to the last value minus the first value, divided by the time elapsed, after accounting for resets.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Get the rate of change per id over the entire recorded interval.

SELECT
    id,
    rate(summary)
FROM (
    SELECT
        id,
        counter_agg(ts, val) AS summary
    FROM foo
    GROUP BY id
) t

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

rate(
    summary CounterSummary
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
summaryCounterSummary-A counter aggregate created using counter_agg

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
rateDOUBLE PRECISIONThe rate of change of the counter