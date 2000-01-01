rate()
Calculate the rate of change from a counter aggregate
Since 1.3.0
Get the rate of change per
Calculate the rate of change of the counter. This is the simple rate, equal to the last value minus the first value, divided by the time elapsed, after accounting for resets.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Get the rate of change per
id over the entire recorded interval.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
summary
CounterSummary
|-
|✔
|A counter aggregate created using
counter_agg
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|rate
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|The rate of change of the counter