Calculate the rate of change of the counter. This is the simple rate, equal to the last value minus the first value, divided by the time elapsed, after accounting for resets.

Get the rate of change per id over the entire recorded interval.

SELECT id, rate(summary) FROM ( SELECT id, counter_agg(ts, val) AS summary FROM foo GROUP BY id ) t

The syntax is:

rate( summary CounterSummary ) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Name Type Default Required Description summary CounterSummary - ✔ A counter aggregate created using counter_agg