rollup()
Combine multiple counter aggregates
Since 1.3.0
This function combines multiple counter aggregates into one. This can be used to combine aggregates from adjacent intervals into one larger interval, such as rolling daily aggregates into a weekly or monthly aggregate.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
cs
CounterSummary
|-
|✔
|A counter aggregate created using
counter_agg
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|rollup
|CounterSummary
|A new counter aggregate created by combining the input counter aggregates