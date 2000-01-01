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rollup()

Combine multiple counter aggregates

Since 1.3.0

This function combines multiple counter aggregates into one. This can be used to combine aggregates from adjacent intervals into one larger interval, such as rolling daily aggregates into a weekly or monthly aggregate.

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

rollup(
    cs CounterSummary
) RETURNS CounterSummary
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
csCounterSummary-A counter aggregate created using counter_agg

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
rollupCounterSummaryA new counter aggregate created by combining the input counter aggregates