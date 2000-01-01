slope()
Calculate the slope from a counter aggregate
Since 1.3.0
Calculate the slope of the linear least-squares fit for a counter aggregate. The dependent variable is the counter value, adjusted for resets, and the independent variable is time. Time is always in seconds, so the slope estimates the per-second rate of change. This gives a result similar to
Calculate the counter slope per
Calculate the slope of the linear least-squares fit for a counter aggregate. The dependent variable is the counter value, adjusted for resets, and the independent variable is time. Time is always in seconds, so the slope estimates the per-second rate of change. This gives a result similar to
rate, but it can more accurately reflect the usual counter behavior in the presence of infrequent, abnormally large changes.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Calculate the counter slope per
id and per 15-minute interval.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
summary
CounterSummary
|-
|✔
|A counter aggregate created using
counter_agg
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|slope
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|The slope of the linear least-squares fit