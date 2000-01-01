Calculate the slope of the linear least-squares fit for a counter aggregate. The dependent variable is the counter value, adjusted for resets, and the independent variable is time. Time is always in seconds, so the slope estimates the per-second rate of change. This gives a result similar to rate , but it can more accurately reflect the usual counter behavior in the presence of infrequent, abnormally large changes.

Calculate the counter slope per id and per 15-minute interval.

SELECT id, bucket, slope(summary) FROM ( SELECT id, time_bucket( '15 min' ::interval, ts) AS bucket, counter_agg(ts, val) AS summary FROM foo GROUP BY id, time_bucket( '15 min' ::interval, ts) ) t

The syntax is:

slope( summary CounterSummary ) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Name Type Default Required Description summary CounterSummary - ✔ A counter aggregate created using counter_agg