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time_delta()

Calculate the difference between the first and last times from a counter aggregate

Since 1.3.0

Get the number of seconds between the first and last measurements in a counter aggregate

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Get the time difference between the first and last counter readings for each 15-minute interval. Note this difference isn’t necessarily equal to 15 minutes * 60 seconds / minute, because the first and last readings might not fall exactly on the interval boundaries.

SELECT
    id,
    bucket,
    time_delta(summary)
FROM (
    SELECT
        id,
        time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,
        counter_agg(ts, val) AS summary
    FROM foo
    GROUP BY id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts)
) t

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

time_delta(
    summary CounterSummary
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
summaryCounterSummary-A counter aggregate created using counter_agg

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
time_deltaDOUBLE PRECISIONThe difference, in seconds, between the first and last times