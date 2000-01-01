Add time bounds to an already-computed counter aggregate. Bounds are necessary to use extrapolation accessors on the aggregate.

Create a counter aggregate for each id and each 15-minute interval. Then add bounds to the counter aggregate, so you can calculate the extrapolated rate.

SELECT id, bucket, extrapolated_rate( with_bounds( summary, time_bucket_range( '15 min' ::interval, bucket) ), 'prometheus' ) FROM ( SELECT id, time_bucket( '15 min' ::interval, ts) AS bucket, counter_agg(ts, val) AS summary FROM foo GROUP BY id, time_bucket( '15 min' ::interval, ts) ) t

The syntax is:

with_bounds( summary CounterSummary, bounds TSTZRANGE, ) RETURNS CounterSummary

Name Type Default Required Description summary CounterSummary - ✔ A counter aggregate created using counter_agg bounds TSTZRANGE - ✔ A range of timestamptz giving the smallest and largest allowed times in the counter aggregate