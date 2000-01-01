Gauge aggregation overview

Analyze data coming from gauges. Unlike counters, gauges can decrease as well as increase.

If your value can only increase, use counter_agg instead to appropriately account for resets.

This group of functions uses the two-step aggregation pattern.

Rather than calculating the final result in one step, you first create an intermediate aggregate by using the aggregate function.

Then, use any of the accessors on the intermediate aggregate to calculate a final result. You can also roll up multiple intermediate aggregates with the rollup functions.

The two-step aggregation pattern has several advantages:

More efficient because multiple accessors can reuse the same aggregate Easier to reason about performance, because aggregation is separate from final computation Easier to understand when calculations can be rolled up into larger intervals, especially in window functions and continuous aggregates Perform retrospective analysis even when underlying data is dropped, because the intermediate aggregate stores extra information not available in the final result

To learn more, see the blog post on two-step aggregates.

Analyze gauge metrics Section titled “Analyze gauge metrics”

Create hourly gauge aggregates and calculate changes:

SELECT time_bucket( '1 hour' ::interval, ts) AS hour , gauge_agg(ts, temperature) AS gauge_summary FROM sensors WHERE location = 'warehouse' GROUP BY hour ;

Calculate the delta and rate of change for gauge values:

WITH hourly AS ( SELECT time_bucket( '1 hour' ::interval, ts) AS hour , gauge_agg(ts, temperature) AS gauge_summary FROM sensors WHERE location = 'warehouse' GROUP BY hour ) SELECT hour , delta(gauge_summary) AS temp_change, rate(gauge_summary) AS temp_change_rate FROM hourly ORDER BY hour ;

gauge_agg() : aggregate gauge data into an intermediate form for further analysis

corr() : calculate the correlation coefficient from a gauge aggregate

: calculate the correlation coefficient from a gauge aggregate delta() : calculate the change in a gauge’s value

: calculate the change in a gauge’s value extrapolated_delta() : estimate the total change in a gauge over a time period

: estimate the total change in a gauge over a time period extrapolated_rate() : estimate the average rate of change over a time period

: estimate the average rate of change over a time period gauge_zero_time() : calculate the time when a gauge value was zero

: calculate the time when a gauge value was zero idelta_left() : calculate the instantaneous change at the left boundary

: calculate the instantaneous change at the left boundary idelta_right() : calculate the instantaneous change at the right boundary

: calculate the instantaneous change at the right boundary intercept() : calculate the y-intercept from a gauge aggregate

: calculate the y-intercept from a gauge aggregate interpolated_delta() : calculate the change over a specific time range with interpolation

: calculate the change over a specific time range with interpolation interpolated_rate() : calculate the rate of change over a specific time range with interpolation

: calculate the rate of change over a specific time range with interpolation irate_left() : calculate the instantaneous rate at the left boundary

: calculate the instantaneous rate at the left boundary irate_right() : calculate the instantaneous rate at the right boundary

: calculate the instantaneous rate at the right boundary num_changes() : get the number of times the gauge changed value

: get the number of times the gauge changed value num_elements() : get the number of points in a gauge aggregate

: get the number of points in a gauge aggregate rate() : calculate the average rate of change

: calculate the average rate of change slope() : calculate the slope from a gauge aggregate

: calculate the slope from a gauge aggregate time_delta() : calculate the elapsed time in a gauge aggregate

rollup() : combine multiple gauge aggregates