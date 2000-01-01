Gauge aggregation overview
Functions for analyzing gauge metrics that can increase or decrease
Analyze data coming from gauges. Unlike counters, gauges can decrease as well as increase.
If your value can only increase, use
counter_agg instead to appropriately account for resets.
Two-step aggregationSection titled “Two-step aggregation”
This group of functions uses the two-step aggregation pattern.
Rather than calculating the final result in one step, you first create an intermediate aggregate by using the aggregate function.
Then, use any of the accessors on the intermediate aggregate to calculate a final result. You can also roll up multiple intermediate aggregates with the rollup functions.
The two-step aggregation pattern has several advantages:
- More efficient because multiple accessors can reuse the same aggregate
- Easier to reason about performance, because aggregation is separate from final computation
- Easier to understand when calculations can be rolled up into larger intervals, especially in window functions and continuous aggregates
- Perform retrospective analysis even when underlying data is dropped, because the intermediate aggregate stores extra information not available in the final result
To learn more, see the blog post on two-step aggregates.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Analyze gauge metricsSection titled “Analyze gauge metrics”
Create hourly gauge aggregates and calculate changes:
Calculate the delta and rate of change for gauge values:
Available functionsSection titled “Available functions”
AggregateSection titled “Aggregate”
gauge_agg(): aggregate gauge data into an intermediate form for further analysis
AccessorsSection titled “Accessors”
corr(): calculate the correlation coefficient from a gauge aggregate
delta(): calculate the change in a gauge’s value
extrapolated_delta(): estimate the total change in a gauge over a time period
extrapolated_rate(): estimate the average rate of change over a time period
gauge_zero_time(): calculate the time when a gauge value was zero
idelta_left(): calculate the instantaneous change at the left boundary
idelta_right(): calculate the instantaneous change at the right boundary
intercept(): calculate the y-intercept from a gauge aggregate
interpolated_delta(): calculate the change over a specific time range with interpolation
interpolated_rate(): calculate the rate of change over a specific time range with interpolation
irate_left(): calculate the instantaneous rate at the left boundary
irate_right(): calculate the instantaneous rate at the right boundary
num_changes(): get the number of times the gauge changed value
num_elements(): get the number of points in a gauge aggregate
rate(): calculate the average rate of change
slope(): calculate the slope from a gauge aggregate
time_delta(): calculate the elapsed time in a gauge aggregate
RollupSection titled “Rollup”
rollup(): combine multiple gauge aggregates
MutatorSection titled “Mutator”
with_bounds(): add time bounds to a gauge aggregate for extrapolation