corr()
Calculate the correlation coefficient from a gauge aggregate
Early access 1.6.0
Calculate the correlation coefficient from a gauge aggregate. The calculation uses a linear least-squares fit, and returns a value between 0.0 and 1.0, from no correlation to the strongest possible correlation.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Calculate the correlation coefficient to determine the goodness of a linear fit between gauge value and time.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
summary
GaugeSummary
|-
|✔
|A gauge aggregate created using
gauge_agg
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|corr
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|The correlation coefficient calculated with time as the independent variable and gauge value as the dependent variable.