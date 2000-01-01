 Skip to content
Search ⌘K
Get started

corr()

Calculate the correlation coefficient from a gauge aggregate

Early access 1.6.0

Calculate the correlation coefficient from a gauge aggregate. The calculation uses a linear least-squares fit, and returns a value between 0.0 and 1.0, from no correlation to the strongest possible correlation.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Calculate the correlation coefficient to determine the goodness of a linear fit between gauge value and time.

SELECT
    id,
    bucket,
    corr(summary)
FROM (
    SELECT
        id,
        time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,
        gauge_agg(ts, val) AS summary
    FROM foo
    GROUP BY id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts)
) t

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

corr(
    summary GaugeSummary
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
summaryGaugeSummary-A gauge aggregate created using gauge_agg

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
corrDOUBLE PRECISIONThe correlation coefficient calculated with time as the independent variable and gauge value as the dependent variable.