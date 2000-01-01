Get the change in a gauge over a time period. This is the simple delta, computed by subtracting the last seen value from the first.

Get the change in each gauge over the entire time interval in table foo .

SELECT id, delta(summary) FROM ( SELECT id, gauge_agg(ts, val) AS summary FROM foo GROUP BY id ) t

The syntax is:

delta( summary GaugeSummary ) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Name Type Default Required Description summary GaugeSummary - ✔ A gauge aggregated created using gauge_agg