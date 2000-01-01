delta()
Calculate the change in a gauge from a gauge aggregate
Early access 1.6.0
Get the change in each gauge over the entire time interval in table
Get the change in a gauge over a time period. This is the simple delta, computed by subtracting the last seen value from the first.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Get the change in each gauge over the entire time interval in table
foo.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
summary
GaugeSummary
|-
|✔
|A gauge aggregated created using
gauge_agg
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|delta
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|The change in the gauge over the bucketed interval