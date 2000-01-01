 Skip to content
Search ⌘K
Get started

delta()

Calculate the change in a gauge from a gauge aggregate

Early access 1.6.0

Get the change in a gauge over a time period. This is the simple delta, computed by subtracting the last seen value from the first.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Get the change in each gauge over the entire time interval in table foo.

SELECT
    id,
    delta(summary)
FROM (
    SELECT
        id,
        gauge_agg(ts, val) AS summary
    FROM foo
    GROUP BY id
) t

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

delta(
    summary GaugeSummary
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
summaryGaugeSummary-A gauge aggregated created using gauge_agg

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
deltaDOUBLE PRECISIONThe change in the gauge over the bucketed interval