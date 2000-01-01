Calculate the change in a gauge during the time period specified by the bounds in the gauge aggregate. The bounds must be specified for the extrapolated_delta function to work. You can provide them as part of the original gauge_agg call, or by using the with_bounds function on an existing gauge aggregate.

Extrapolate the change in a gauge over every 15-minute interval.

SELECT id, bucket, extrapolated_delta( with_bounds( summary, toolkit_experimental . time_bucket_range ( '15 min' ::interval, bucket) ) ) FROM ( SELECT id, time_bucket( '15 min' ::interval, ts) AS bucket, gauge_agg(ts, val) AS summary FROM foo GROUP BY id, time_bucket( '15 min' ::interval, ts) ) t;

The syntax is:

extrapolated_delta( summary GaugeSummary ) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Name Type Default Required Description summary GaugeSummary - ✔ A gauge aggregate created using gauge_agg