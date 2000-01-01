extrapolated_rate()
Calculate the extrapolated rate of change from a gauge aggregate
Early access 1.6.0
Calculate the rate of change of a gauge during the time period specified by the bounds
in the gauge aggregate. The bounds must be specified for the
Calculate the rate of change of a gauge during the time period specified by the bounds
in the gauge aggregate. The bounds must be specified for the
extrapolated_rate
function to work. You can provide them as part of the original
gauge_agg
call, or by using the
with_bounds function on an existing
gauge aggregate.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
summary
GaugeSummary
|-
|✔
|A gauge aggregate created using
gauge_agg
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|extrapolated_rate
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|The extrapolated rate of change of the gauge over the time period of the gauge aggregate.