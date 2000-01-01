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extrapolated_rate()

Calculate the extrapolated rate of change from a gauge aggregate

Early access 1.6.0

Calculate the rate of change of a gauge during the time period specified by the bounds in the gauge aggregate. The bounds must be specified for the extrapolated_rate function to work. You can provide them as part of the original gauge_agg call, or by using the with_bounds function on an existing gauge aggregate.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”
SELECT
    id,
    bucket,
    extrapolated_rate(
        with_bounds(
            summary,
            toolkit_experimental.time_bucket_range('15 min'::interval, bucket)
        )
    )
FROM (
    SELECT
        id,
        time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,
        gauge_agg(ts, val) AS summary
    FROM foo
    GROUP BY id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts)
) t;

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

extrapolated_rate(
    summary GaugeSummary
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
summaryGaugeSummary-A gauge aggregate created using gauge_agg

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
extrapolated_rateDOUBLE PRECISIONThe extrapolated rate of change of the gauge over the time period of the gauge aggregate.