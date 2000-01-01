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gauge_agg()

Aggregate gauge data into an intermediate form for further analysis

Early access 1.6.0

This is the first step for performing any aggregate calculations on gauge data. Use gauge_agg to create an intermediate aggregate from your data. This intermediate form can then be used by one or more accessors in this group to compute final results. Optionally, you can combine multiple intermediate aggregate objects with rollup() before an accessor is applied.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Create a gauge aggregate to summarize daily gauge data.

SELECT
  time_bucket('1 day'::interval, ts) as dt,
  gauge_agg(ts, val) AS cs
FROM foo
WHERE id = 'bar'
GROUP BY time_bucket('1 day'::interval, ts)

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

gauge_agg(
  ts TIMESTAMPTZ,
  value DOUBLE PRECISION
  [, bounds TSTZRANGE]
) RETURNS GaugeSummary
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
tsTIMESTAMPTZ-The time at each point
valueDOUBLE PRECISION-The value of the gauge at each point
boundsTSTZRANGE-The smallest and largest possible times that can be input to this aggregate. Bounds are required for extrapolation, but not for other accessor functions. If you don’t specify bounds at aggregate creation time, you can add them later using the with_bounds function.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
gauge_aggGaugeSummaryThe gauge aggregate, containing data about the variables in an intermediate form. Pass the aggregate to accessor functions in the gauge aggregates API to perform final calculations. Or, pass the aggregate to rollup functions to combine multiple gauge aggregates into larger aggregates.