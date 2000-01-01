 Skip to content
Search ⌘K
Get started

gauge_zero_time()

Calculate the time when the gauge value is predicted to have been zero

Early access 1.6.0

Calculate the time when the gauge value is modeled to have been zero. This is the x-intercept of the linear fit between gauge value and time.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Estimate the time when the gauge started

SELECT
    id,
    bucket,
    gauge_zero_time(summary)
FROM (
    SELECT
        id,
        time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,
        gauge_agg(ts, val) AS summary
    FROM foo
    GROUP BY id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts)
) t

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

gauge_zero_time(
    summary GaugeSummary
) RETURNS TIMESTAMPTZ
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
summaryGaugeSummary-A gauge aggregate created using gauge_agg

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
gauge_zero_timeTIMESTAMPTZThe time when the gauge value is predicted to have been zero