gauge_zero_time()
Calculate the time when the gauge value is predicted to have been zero
Early access 1.6.0
Calculate the time when the gauge value is modeled to have been zero. This is the x-intercept of the linear fit between gauge value and time.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Estimate the time when the gauge started
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
summary
GaugeSummary
|-
|✔
|A gauge aggregate created using
gauge_agg
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|gauge_zero_time
|TIMESTAMPTZ
|The time when the gauge value is predicted to have been zero