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idelta_left()

Calculate the instantaneous change at the left, or earliest, edge of a gauge aggregate

Early access 1.6.0

Calculate the instantaneous change at the left, or earliest, edge of a gauge aggregate. This is equal to the second value minus the first value.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Get the instantaneous change at the start of each 15-minute gauge aggregate.

SELECT
    id,
    bucket,
    idelta_left(summary)
FROM (
    SELECT
        id,
        time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,
        gauge_agg(ts, val) AS summary
    FROM foo
    GROUP BY id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts)
) t

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

idelta_left(
  summary GaugeSummary
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
summaryGaugeSummary-A gauge aggregate created using gauge_agg

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
idelta_leftDOUBLE PRECISIONThe instantaneous delta at the left, or earliest, edge of the gauge aggregate