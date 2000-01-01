Calculate the instantaneous change at the right, or latest, edge of a gauge aggregate. This is equal to the last value minus the second-last value.

Get the instantaneous change at the end of each 15-minute gauge aggregate.

SELECT id, bucket, idelta_right(summary) FROM ( SELECT id, time_bucket( '15 min' ::interval, ts) AS bucket, gauge_agg(ts, val) AS summary FROM foo GROUP BY id, time_bucket( '15 min' ::interval, ts) ) t

The syntax is:

idelta_right( summary GaugeSummary ) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Name Type Default Required Description summary GaugeSummary - ✔ A gauge aggregate created using gauge_agg