idelta_right()
Calculate the instantaneous change at the right, or latest, edge of a gauge aggregate
Early access 1.6.0
Calculate the instantaneous change at the right, or latest, edge of a gauge aggregate. This is equal to the last value minus the second-last value.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Get the instantaneous change at the end of each 15-minute gauge aggregate.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
summary
GaugeSummary
|-
|✔
|A gauge aggregate created using
gauge_agg
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|idelta_right
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|The instantaneous delta at the right, or latest, edge of the gauge aggregate