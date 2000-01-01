intercept()
Calculate the y-intercept from a gauge aggregate
Early access 1.6.0
Calculate the y-intercept of a linear least-squares fit between gauge value and time. This corresponds to the projected
value at the PostgreSQL epoch
Calculate the y-intercept of a linear least-squares fit between gauge value and time. This corresponds to the projected
value at the PostgreSQL epoch
(2000-01-01 00:00:00+00). You can use the y-intercept with the slope to plot a best-fit
line.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Calculate the y-intercept of the linear fit for each 15-minute gauge aggregate.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
summary
GaugeSummary
|-
|✔
|A gauge aggregate created using
gauge_agg
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|intercept
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|The y-intercept of the linear least-squares fit