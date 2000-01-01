Calculate the y-intercept of a linear least-squares fit between gauge value and time. This corresponds to the projected value at the PostgreSQL epoch (2000-01-01 00:00:00+00) . You can use the y-intercept with the slope to plot a best-fit line.

Calculate the y-intercept of the linear fit for each 15-minute gauge aggregate.

SELECT id, bucket, intercept(summary) FROM ( SELECT id, time_bucket( '15 min' ::interval, ts) AS bucket, gauge_agg(ts, val) AS summary FROM foo GROUP BY id, time_bucket( '15 min' ::interval, ts) ) t

The syntax is:

intercept( summary GaugeSummary ) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Name Type Default Required Description summary GaugeSummary - ✔ A gauge aggregate created using gauge_agg