interpolated_delta()
Calculate the change in a gauge, interpolating values at boundaries as needed
Early access 1.8.0
Calculate the change in a gauge over the time period covered by a gauge aggregate. Data points at the exact boundaries of the time period aren’t needed. The function interpolates the gauge values at the boundaries from adjacent gauge aggregates if needed.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Calculate the gauge delta for each 15-minute interval, using interpolation to get the values at the interval boundaries if they don’t exist in the data.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
summary
GaugeSummary
|-
|✔
|A gauge aggregate created using
gauge_agg
start
TIMESTAMPTZ
|-
|✔
|The start of the time period to compute the delta over
interval
INTERVAL
|-
|✔
|The length of the time period to compute the delta over
prev
GaugeSummary
|-
|The gauge aggregate from the previous interval, used to interpolate the value at
start. If
NULL, the first timestamp in
summary is used as the start of the interval.
next
GaugeSummary
|-
|The gauge aggregate from the next interval, used to interpolate the value at
start + interval. If
NULL, the last timestamp in
summary is used as the end of the interval.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|interpolated_delta
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|The delta between the first and last points of the time interval. If exact values are missing in the raw data for the first and last points, these values are interpolated linearly from the neighboring gauge aggregates.