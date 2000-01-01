Calculate the instantaneous rate of change at the left, or earliest, edge of a gauge aggregate. This is equal to the second value minus the first value, divided by the time lapse between the two points. This calculation is useful for fast-moving gauges.

Get the instantaneous rate of change at the start of each 15-minute gauge aggregate.

SELECT id, bucket, irate_left(summary) FROM ( SELECT id, time_bucket( '15 min' ::interval, ts) AS bucket, gauge_agg(ts, val) AS summary FROM foo GROUP BY id, time_bucket( '15 min' ::interval, ts) ) t

The syntax is:

irate_left( summary GaugeSummary ) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Name Type Default Required Description summary GaugeSummary - ✔ A gauge aggregate created using gauge_agg