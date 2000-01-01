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num_changes()

Get the number of times a gauge changed from a gauge aggregate

Early access 1.6.0

Get the number of times the gauge changed during the period summarized by the gauge aggregate.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Get the number of times the gauge changed over each 15-minute interval.

SELECT
    id,
    bucket,
    num_changes(summary)
FROM (
    SELECT
        id,
        time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,
        gauge_agg(ts, val) AS summary
    FROM foo
    GROUP BY id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts)
) t

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

num_changes(
    summary GaugeSummary
) RETURNS BIGINT
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
summaryGaugeSummary-A gauge summary created using gauge_agg

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
num_changesBIGINTThe number of times the gauge changed