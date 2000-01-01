num_changes()
Get the number of times a gauge changed from a gauge aggregate
Early access 1.6.0
Get the number of times the gauge changed during the period summarized by the gauge aggregate.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Get the number of times the gauge changed over each 15-minute interval.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
summary
GaugeSummary
|-
|✔
|A gauge summary created using
gauge_agg
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|num_changes
|BIGINT
|The number of times the gauge changed