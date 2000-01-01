num_elements()
Get the number of points with distinct timestamps from a gauge aggregate
Early access 1.6.0
Get the number of points with distinct timestamps from a gauge aggregate. Duplicate timestamps are ignored.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Get the number of points for each 15-minute gauge aggregate.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
summary
GaugeSummary
|-
|✔
|A gauge aggregate created using
gauge_agg
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|num_elements
|BIGINT
|The number of points with distinct timestamps