rate()
Calculate the rate of change from a gauge aggregate
Early access 1.6.0
Get the rate of change per
Calculate the rate of change of the gauge. This is the simple rate, equal to the last value minus the first value, divided by the time elapsed.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Get the rate of change per
id over the entire recorded interval.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
summary
GaugeSummary
|-
|✔
|A gauge aggregate created using
gauge_agg
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|rate
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|The rate of change of the gauge