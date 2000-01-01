Calculate the rate of change of the gauge. This is the simple rate, equal to the last value minus the first value, divided by the time elapsed.

Get the rate of change per id over the entire recorded interval.

SELECT id, rate(summary) FROM ( SELECT id, gauge_agg(ts, val) AS summary FROM foo GROUP BY id ) t

The syntax is:

rate( summary GaugeSummary ) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Name Type Default Required Description summary GaugeSummary - ✔ A gauge aggregate created using gauge_agg