rollup()
Combine multiple gauge aggregates
Early access 1.6.0
This function combines multiple gauge aggregates into one. This can be used to combine aggregates from adjacent intervals into one larger interval, such as rolling daily aggregates into a weekly or monthly aggregate.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
gs
GaugeSummary
|-
|✔
|A gauge aggregate created using
gauge_agg
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|rollup
|GaugeSummary
|A new gauge aggregate created by combining the input gauge aggregates