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rollup()

Combine multiple gauge aggregates

Early access 1.6.0

This function combines multiple gauge aggregates into one. This can be used to combine aggregates from adjacent intervals into one larger interval, such as rolling daily aggregates into a weekly or monthly aggregate.

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

rollup(
    gs GaugeSummary
) RETURNS GaugeSummary
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
gsGaugeSummary-A gauge aggregate created using gauge_agg

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
rollupGaugeSummaryA new gauge aggregate created by combining the input gauge aggregates