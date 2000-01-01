slope()
Calculate the slope from a gauge aggregate
Early access 1.6.0
Calculate the slope of the linear least-squares fit for a gauge aggregate. The dependent variable is the gauge value, and the independent variable is time. Time is always in seconds, so the slope estimates the per-second rate of change. This gives a result similar to
Calculate the gauge slope per
Calculate the slope of the linear least-squares fit for a gauge aggregate. The dependent variable is the gauge value, and the independent variable is time. Time is always in seconds, so the slope estimates the per-second rate of change. This gives a result similar to
rate, but it can more accurately reflect the usual gauge behavior in the presence of infrequent, abnormally large changes.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Calculate the gauge slope per
id and per 15-minute interval.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
summary
GaugeSummary
|-
|✔
|A gauge aggregate created using
gauge_agg
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|slope
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|The slope of the linear least-squares fit