Calculate the slope of the linear least-squares fit for a gauge aggregate. The dependent variable is the gauge value, and the independent variable is time. Time is always in seconds, so the slope estimates the per-second rate of change. This gives a result similar to rate , but it can more accurately reflect the usual gauge behavior in the presence of infrequent, abnormally large changes.

Calculate the gauge slope per id and per 15-minute interval.

SELECT id, bucket, slope(summary) FROM ( SELECT id, time_bucket( '15 min' ::interval, ts) AS bucket, gauge_agg(ts, val) AS summary FROM foo GROUP BY id, time_bucket( '15 min' ::interval, ts) ) t

The syntax is:

slope( summary GaugeSummary ) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Name Type Default Required Description summary GaugeSummary - ✔ A gauge aggregate created using gauge_agg