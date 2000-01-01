time_delta()
Calculate the difference between the first and last times from a gauge aggregate
Early access 1.6.0
Get the time difference between the first and last gauge readings for each 15-minute interval. Note this difference
isn’t necessarily equal to
Get the number of seconds between the first and last measurements in a gauge aggregate
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Get the time difference between the first and last gauge readings for each 15-minute interval. Note this difference
isn’t necessarily equal to
15 minutes * 60 seconds / minute, because the first and last readings might not fall
exactly on the interval boundaries.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
summary
GaugeSummary
|-
|✔
|A gauge aggregate created using
gauge_agg
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|time_delta
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|The difference, in seconds, between the first and last times