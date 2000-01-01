Get the number of seconds between the first and last measurements in a gauge aggregate

Get the time difference between the first and last gauge readings for each 15-minute interval. Note this difference isn’t necessarily equal to 15 minutes * 60 seconds / minute , because the first and last readings might not fall exactly on the interval boundaries.

SELECT id, bucket, time_delta(summary) FROM ( SELECT id, time_bucket( '15 min' ::interval, ts) AS bucket, gauge_agg(ts, val) AS summary FROM foo GROUP BY id, time_bucket( '15 min' ::interval, ts) ) t

The syntax is:

time_delta( summary GaugeSummary ) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Name Type Default Required Description summary GaugeSummary - ✔ A gauge aggregate created using gauge_agg